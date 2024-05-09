Business Analyst

The posi on is in the BAU team to support business with system

queries and improvements on Limits and Exposure Management

and Collateral Model.

Problem solving

Documentation – Writing / Reporting

Effec ve communica on and relationship management

(Managment of stakeholders)

Microso Suite / Confluence knowledge

Works well under pressure

Keen to learn – Keeping up to date – Keeping yourself relevant

So ware development lifecycle (BA, Development understanding,

QA)

Data analysis / processing

Desired Skills:

banking experience

documentation and reporting

digital wallet

SQL

json

CRM

lead

sale

integration knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position