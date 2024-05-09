Business Analyst

Job Description:

The Business Analyst plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and effective operation of Intermediary Support and Compliance business systems, applications, and related processes. Responsibilities include identifying and defining business requirements, recommending enhancements or replacements for existing applications, and driving technological advancements to add value to the organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify, analyze, and define business requirements from various stakeholders. Recommend modern, cost-effective solutions to enhance or replace existing applications. Identify opportunities for new technology, digital developments, and automation to add value. Document and articulate business requirements to development and testing teams. Ensure final deliverables meet project and business specifications. Sign off on User Acceptance Testing and Business Readiness Testing. Assist with production inquiries and issue resolution.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree or Diploma in Business/System Analysis or related field. 3-5 years of business analyst experience in the financial services industry. Experience in implementing new technology, digitization, and automation. Agile experience is preferred. Exposure to user experience design and human-centered analysis is advantageous. Knowledge and Skills:

IT/Systems/Tools:

Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is advantageous. Familiarity with PPO, JIRA, and Confluence. Working knowledge of the SAFe Agile methodology is preferred. Business:

Solid understanding of the financial services industry.

Knowledge of sales/advice processes. Familiarity with financial services compliance legislation and regulations.

Desired Skills:

Jira

confluence

Microsoft 365

Learn more/Apply for this position