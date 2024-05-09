Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level at LASA AFRICA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Managing and maintaining ecommerce websites

Work in conjunction with the director to identify sale opportunities in developing strategies to drive online sales growth.

Maintain product data (catalogue – product images, descriptions, price lists etc).

Develop and maintaining good working relationships with customers, both internal and external.

Ensure product data on the website is generated in a consistent and customer

Desired Skills:

E-commerce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Previous experience in an ecommerce role

– Full South African ID and working rights or permanent resident.

– The ideal candidate should be over 30 year old.

– Advanced computer skills.

– A passion for eCommerce and user experience

– Highly organised with great attention to detail

– Strong Microsoft Office skills, particularly in Microsoft Excel

– Excellent time-management skills, can effectively plan and prioritise to deliver even when under pressure.

– A strong team player who is able to work collaboratively with both internal and external teams

– Outstanding communication skills with the ability to build andmaintain positive, productive relationships

