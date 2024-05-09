Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level at LASA AFRICA

- Managing and maintaining ecommerce websites
- Work in conjunction with the director to identify sale opportunities in developing strategies to drive online sales growth.
- Maintain product data (catalogue – product images, descriptions, price lists etc).
- Develop and maintaining good working relationships with customers, both internal and external.
- Ensure product data on the website is generated in a consistent and customer
Desired Skills:
- E-commerce
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Previous experience in an ecommerce role
– Full South African ID and working rights or permanent resident.
– The ideal candidate should be over 30 year old.
– Advanced computer skills.
– A passion for eCommerce and user experience
– Highly organised with great attention to detail
– Strong Microsoft Office skills, particularly in Microsoft Excel
– Excellent time-management skills, can effectively plan and prioritise to deliver even when under pressure.
– A strong team player who is able to work collaboratively with both internal and external teams
– Outstanding communication skills with the ability to build andmaintain positive, productive relationships