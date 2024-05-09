Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level at LASA AFRICA

Managing and maintaining ecommerce websites

Work in conjunction with the director to identify sale opportunities in developing strategies to drive online sales growth.

Maintain product data (catalogue – product images, descriptions, price lists etc).

Develop and maintaining good working relationships with customers, both internal and external.

Ensure product data on the website is generated in a consistent and customer

Desired Skills:

E-commerce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Previous experience in an ecommerce role

– Full South African ID and working rights or permanent resident.

– The ideal candidate should be over 30 year old.

– Advanced computer skills.

– A passion for eCommerce and user experience

– Highly organised with great attention to detail

– Strong Microsoft Office skills, particularly in Microsoft Excel

– Excellent time-management skills, can effectively plan and prioritise to deliver even when under pressure.

– A strong team player who is able to work collaboratively with both internal and external teams

– Outstanding communication skills with the ability to build andmaintain positive, productive relationships

