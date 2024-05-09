Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 9, 2024

The posi on is in the BAU team to support business with system
queries and improvements on Limits and Exposure Management
and Collateral Model.
Problem solving
Documentation – Writing / Reporting
Effec ve communica on and relationship management
(Managment of stakeholders)
Microso Suite / Confluence knowledge
Works well under pressure
Keen to learn – Keeping up to date – Keeping yourself relevant
So ware development lifecycle (BA, Development understanding,
QA)
Data analysis / processing

Desired Skills:

  • banking experience
  • documentation and reporting
  • digital wallet
  • SQL
  • json
  • CRM
  • lead
  • sale
  • integration knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector.

