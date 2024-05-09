Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The posi on is in the BAU team to support business with system
queries and improvements on Limits and Exposure Management
and Collateral Model.
Problem solving
Documentation – Writing / Reporting
Effec ve communica on and relationship management
(Managment of stakeholders)
Microso Suite / Confluence knowledge
Works well under pressure
Keen to learn – Keeping up to date – Keeping yourself relevant
So ware development lifecycle (BA, Development understanding,
QA)
Data analysis / processing
Desired Skills:
- banking experience
- documentation and reporting
- digital wallet
- SQL
- json
- CRM
- lead
- sale
- integration knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The client is in the financial service sector.