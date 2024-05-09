Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a skilled Data Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll play a crucial part in analyzing data to provide valuable insights that drive business decisions and improve operational efficiency. As a member of our team, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
What you will do:
- Run reports on BI Tool for the UK/Europe Customer Base and any ad-hoc reports required. Where necessary covering for the Business Intelligence Data Analyst Africa during time of absence.
- The Data Analyst will also be developing their own reports as well using the datasets provided by the Data Team.
- Analyse the data produced to give insight and trend analysis to support the growth of revenue and customer satisfaction.
- Identify potential impacts to the business as a result of business change.
- Provision of data to support measurement of performance KPIs.
- Create reports for weekly, monthly, and annual governance meetings, working closely with the Customer Engagement Team.
- Ensure data accuracy and integrity and investigate and raise integrity issues with IT and line manager.
- Support in the preparation of business cases.
- Reporting.
- Sales performance by airline; destination and other parameters.
- Trend analysis.
- Digital marketing analysis and tracking of promotional and campaign activity.
- Analysis of customer satisfaction data – C Sat and CITA.
- Analysis to assess the impact of business change.
- Delivery of daily/ weekly/ monthly/ quarterly reports to business stakeholders.
- Rebates and supplier sales.
- Create detailed requirement documents for New Reports to be created by IT.
- Other work/ tasks as directed by the line manager.
Your Expertise:
- 3 years’ experience in a related field i.e., Data Visualization and Analytics.
- Working with businesses to shape and their business strategies, improve operational efficiency and performance.
- Power BI or Tableau
Advantageous:
- Experience in a retail environment is desirable.
Qualifications Required:
- Educated to degree level or equivalent.
Personal Attributes:
- Computer literacy:
- Reporting/Dashboard Tool (Power BI or Tableau) – Good knowledge and experience are required.
- MS Excel – must have demonstrable skills either through certification or experience; preferably Advanced Level.
- MS PowerPoint – must be able to summarise data analysis to communicate key messages in an engaging manner.
- MS Word to enable report writing.
- Sound knowledge of business models, preferably in a retail environment.
- Able to assimilate new information quickly and understand business impact.
- Ability to present analysis and insights as required, both internally and externally to individuals and groups.
- Well-developed interpersonal skills to enable teamwork and a customer-oriented approach.
- Effective written communication skills.
- Data modeling would be an advantage.
- Attributes:
- Critical thinking skills – interpret, evaluate, and analyze data; make judgments on whether something is right or wrong
- Analytical and methodical – logical thinker; able to identify issues, trends, and solutions.
- Ability to work under pressure and organize work to meet deadlines.
- High level of accuracy with attention to detail.
- Precise, structured, and disciplined.
- Behavioural:
- Results driven – Completion of tasks to drive resolution of issues and continuous improvement.
- Well-developed time management, planning, and coordinating skills.
- Ability to cope with and handle variable workload which can be heavy at times.
- Proactive and creative thinker with tenacity and drive for achievement.
- Able to self-correct and be flexible/ adapt to change.
- Ability to work without close supervision.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ethical and honest.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery