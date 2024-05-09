Data Scientist (5 Months Fixed-term/Part-time/REMOTE)

Main purpose of the job:

Support Global Alliance to End Paediatric AIDS M&E Framework monitoring including support development of M&E Dashboard

Location:

Remote

Key performance areas:

Develop analysis plan

Present the analysis plan to relevant stakeholders and obtain feedback and revise as required

Perform data analysis, prepare tables and figures, and write up methodologies used and results

Contribute to Dashboard development with stakeholders

Compile relevant reports and findings to address questions that transpired from meetings, management, or donors’ requests

Contribute towards the development of knowledge within the team by identifying relevant training needs and topics

Develop relevant training material and presentations

Conduct ad hoc analysis training interventions

Required minimum education and training:

MSc Degree in Data Science/Epidemiology/Biostatistics

Required minimum work experience:

5 years Data Analyst experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Practical experience in conducting analysis of large public health databases

Experience in data analysis (longitudinal data sets), including big data, visualization, reporting and dashboarding

Familiarity with statistical software (e.g. STATA and/or R). Systematic and analytical in approach

Good administrative skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Familiarity with data warehousing and BI software

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 17 May 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

