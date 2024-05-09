Developer

Job Title: Android Developer – Health Services Project

Location: Midrand, Onsite

Contract Position: 6 months with the possibility of extension.

Company: NEC XON

About the Company: NEC XON is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to transforming Africa through innovative projects. We are currently seeking talented developers to join an exciting and life-changing project in the health services sector.

NEC XON is looking for experienced developers across various disciplines, including Mobile, Backend, Web, and Full Stack, to work on a groundbreaking mobile application project focused on health services. The project will involve the development of various components, including a Questionnaire Engine, Mobile App Development, Dashboard, and AI Model/Analytical Engine for forecasting.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the development team to design and implement the Android mobile application using Angular and Tailwind CSS.

Develop the Questionnaire Engine module to facilitate data collection and analysis within the application.

Implement Location and Camera functionalities using Native Maui for seamless user experience.

Develop and integrate RESTful APIs using .NET to communicate with backend services.

Work on UX/UI design and implementation for the iOS platform using MySQL database.

Collaborate with a team of mid to senior developers, providing guidance and support while actively participating in coding tasks.

Requirements:

Strong proficiency in Angular and Tailwind CSS for building responsive web applications.

Experience with Native Maui (Xamarin)/Mobile MAUI is highly preferred, particularly in implementing Location and Camera functionalities.

Proficiency in .NET RESTful API development is essential for backend communication.

Prior experience with open-source technologies and a commitment to leveraging open-source solutions.

Experience in UX/UI design and MySQL database management for iOS development.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to lead a development team while actively contributing to coding tasks.

Additional Information:

This is an onsite position located in Midrand, South Africa.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for leveraging technology to improve healthcare services in Africa.

This is a unique opportunity to work on a project that has the potential to positively impact millions of lives across the continent.

If you meet the above requirements and are passionate about using technology to drive positive change, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join us in transforming healthcare in Africa with innovative solutions.

For more information, please contact [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

angular

developer

full stack

Learn more/Apply for this position