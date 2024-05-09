Developer – PHP / JavaScript / C# at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client, an established investment platform, focuses on leading functional and convenience food producers in Southern Africa. Their strategy emphasises sustainability, innovation, and themed business clusters for maximum impact. The experienced board of directors has over 100 years in the food and investment industry.

What you will be doing:

Develop and maintain vibrant ecommerce websites using PHP, JavaScript, and HTML/CSS

Manage databases, secure payment gateways, and streamline order processing

Uphold code integrity, integrate data, and provide user support

Optimise website performance and refine user experience

Collaborate with designers and drive strategic decision-making through analytics

Stay updated on emerging ecommerce trends and technologies

Recommend and implement new features to enhance website functionality

Conduct A/B testing and user research to optimise usability

Provide training and support to users for data interpretation

What you need:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related field would be beneficial

3 years of Shopify development experience, including API, apps, and webhooks

Proficiency in front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like C# and [URL Removed] PHP programming skills for backend development and database management

Experience with version control tools like Git

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS or Google Cloud

Knowledge of containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes

