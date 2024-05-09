Developer – Python (Lead) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

About our client:

Join a thriving community of individuals transforming lives through direct selling. Since 1998, people have been changing their lives with our client, taking ownership of career opportunities provided, empowering them to earn a sustainable income and to create similar opportunities for those around them. Our client provides optimised systems and tailored support to help individuals operate efficiently and make effective data-driven decisions. They are actively seeking like-minded individuals who share their passion for making a positive impact. Join the dynamic team and help shape a brighter future together.

What you will be doing:

Lead a dynamic software team in driving digital transformation and innovation.

Architect cutting-edge solutions and foster team development.

Collaborate closely with business representatives to support informed decisions.

Continuously enhance development tools and processes for optimal efficiency and agility.

What you need:

Minimum 6 years’ Python development experience with leadership skills.

Proficient in Python development with exceptional database design skills.

Strong leadership in Agile project management and software development.

Innovative problem-solver with Git version control experience.

Guide team, manage projects, and ensure quality standards.

Rapidly upskill in Odoo ERP and Python web frameworks.

Familiar with TDD, CI/CD, DevOps, secure coding, and Linux.

Experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies and ERP advantageous.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

