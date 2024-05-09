Embracing AI to reshape customer interaction

World Innovation and Creativity Day fell on 21 April, reminding us of the boundless potential inherent in human ingenuity and technological advancement writes Tamara Rajić, director of business strategy: EMEA at Infobip.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of this celebration, reshaping the landscape of business operations and customer engagement. The combination of advanced data analytics with cloud computing has propelled AI into the spotlight, making its integration more accessible across industries.

Unlocking AI’s potential – why companies can’t afford to miss out

What is remarkable is how AI adoption is growing its accessibility to the public. Platforms such as OpenAI, ChatGPT, and Dall-E have opened the doors to AI technologies, empowering individuals, and businesses alike to effortlessly explore and incorporate AI-driven solutions into their plans. This has sparked a culture of innovation and empowerment, enabling businesses to harness AI to expand their performance and efficiency.

Take AI-driven communication tools, like chatbots and virtual assistants for example. They are changing customer service experiences by delivering personalised, efficient, and proactive interactions. These solutions not only streamline support processes but also forge deeper connections with customers, fostering satisfaction, loyalty, and ultimately, business growth. Furthermore, AI empowers businesses to gather actionable insights from customer data, facilitating informed decision-making and targeted strategies.

Data quality plays a crucial role in the successful implementation of AI. Without complete and consistent data, implementing AI-powered technologies can lead to inaccurate results and hinder business decision-making. This is why it is important for businesses to invest in data quality assurance processes.

And, by analysing customer feedback across various channels, AI offers a deeper understanding of preferences and needs, enabling businesses to tailor their offerings and communication strategies accordingly. This level of personalisation increases the customer experience, promoting long-lasting relationships and brand loyalty.

Chatbots and virtual assistants are some of the most widely used AI-powered communication solutions out there, spanning across multiple industries and business types. They provide instant responses to inquiries, assist with product recommendations, and help with tasks like order tracking and appointment scheduling.

Navigating challenges in AI implementation

AI-driven automation streamlines processes, reduces manual workloads, and enhances operational efficiency, driving competitiveness and revenue growth. By leveraging AI-powered insights, businesses can identify high-value opportunities, estimate market trends, and improve resource allocation, thereby increasing ROI and market share.

This innovation is expected to catalyse significant transformations in traditional sectors such as banking and retail, leading to more personalised experiences and innovative consumer approaches. By understanding individual preferences, behaviours, and purchasing patterns, these sectors can offer tailored product recommendations, targeted promotions, and customised services.

With this being said, it is important to underline the critical function AI serves in customer support. By reducing wait times through AI-powered chatbots and providing assistance through the customer’s preferred communication channel, businesses can ensure a significant uptake in customer satisfaction.

Integrating AI into existing tools and systems does not come without its challenges. Businesses can encounter compatibility issues, data silos, and a shortage of skilled professionals with expertise in AI and machine learning within their talent pool. Demonstrating ROI in the early stages of AI technology adoption can also be challenging due to these obstacles. It is therefore important to identify high-potential use cases and the most impactful areas where AI can drive business growth and positive customer satisfaction and start from there.

Overcoming obstacles – to maximise AI’s potential

With its increasing accessibility and transformative potential, AI is fostering innovation, and amplifying creativity. By taking into consideration AI-driven insights and solutions, businesses can personalise interactions, streamline operations, and anticipate customer needs. However, this journey is not without trial and error. It demands careful navigation of data quality and integration complexities.

Nonetheless, businesses should embrace AI as a catalyst for creativity and innovation, to unlock new possibilities, enriching the human experience and propelling organisations towards a future where the boundaries between humanity and technology seize to exist.