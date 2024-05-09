Field Support Engineer x2 – Gauteng Sandton

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We are seeking x2 Field Support Engineers to join our team and provide on-site technical support and assistance to clients or customers. As a Field Support Engineer, you’ll play a crucial role in ensuring that clients receive timely and effective technical support, thereby contributing to the overall success of the organization.

What you’ll do:

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls

Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.

User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision

Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements

All calls which can be resolved remotely is redirected back to the remote support team.

Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed upon number of calls are resolved per day.

Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%

Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment are kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover)

Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used

Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows

Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause and to resolve problem by following correct technical routines

Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls

HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.

Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores

Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within deadline provided.

Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation. All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individual in Call Management System

Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.

Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves to all online knowledge documentation and ways of work

Your expertise:

1 Year practical in-service delivery; desk top support.

Experience in mobile device support

Experience in Network Support

Qualifications required:

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

A+

N+

MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent

MCSE or Microsoft Equivalent

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Sandton

Work Environment: Office Bound

Physical Demands: The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving

Travel: Own transportation required

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

