Front End Developer

Front End Developer to develop, maintain and establish system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Requirements:

IT Diploma or Degree

5 – 7 years experience working with a team of UX designers

5 – 7 years experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools

Git

Jenkins

Jira

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Angular

OpenShift

Docker

Kubernetes

JavaScript / Typescript

Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML

AWS Cloud

Agile working experience

Webpack

SonarQube

Duties:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Desired Skills:

Testing

Programming

Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

