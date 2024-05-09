Front End Developer to develop, maintain and establish system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
Requirements:
- IT Diploma or Degree
- 5 – 7 years experience working with a team of UX designers
- 5 – 7 years experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
- Git
- Jenkins
- Jira
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Angular
- OpenShift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
- AWS Cloud
- Agile working experience
- Webpack
- SonarQube
Duties:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Programming
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma