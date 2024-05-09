Front End Developer

May 9, 2024

Front End Developer to develop, maintain and establish system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Requirements:

  • IT Diploma or Degree
  • 5 – 7 years experience working with a team of UX designers
  • 5 – 7 years experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
  • Git
  • Jenkins
  • Jira
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress
  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Angular
  • OpenShift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
  • AWS Cloud
  • Agile working experience
  • Webpack
  • SonarQube

Duties:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement’s analysis

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Programming
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

