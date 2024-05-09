Installation and Support Technician (POS) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client a leading provider of software solutions to the retail and hospitality sectors is seeking to add an Installation and Support Technician to their PE based team.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!

Only Candidates based in PE, Uitenhage and Despatch will be considered.

Responsibilities:

Conduct on-site installations of point-of-sale systems for clients, ensuring hardware and software are set up accurately and efficiently.

Provide comprehensive training to clients on the use of our point-of-sale systems, ensuring they are equipped to maximize functionality and efficiency.

Troubleshoot technical issues remotely or on-site, diagnosing problems and implementing timely solutions to minimize downtime.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including sales, installations, setup, and customer support, to address client needs and escalate issues as necessary.

Maintain accurate records of installations, configurations, and support activities, ensuring documentation is up to- date and accessible.

Proactively identify opportunities for process improvements and product enhancements based on client feedback and industry trends.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent; A+ and N+ preferred

Previous experience in technical support, installation, or maintenance, preferably within the point -of-sale or retail technology industry.

Proficiency in troubleshooting hardware and software issues, with a strong understanding of networking principles.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively explain technical concepts to non-technical users.

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Proven track record of delivering high-quality customer service and building positive client relationships.

Flexibility to travel to client sites as needed and work occasional evenings or weekends.

Benefits:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

Comprehensive benefits package, including access to online mental health platform, medical aid assistance, funeral plan, and paid time off.

Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

Collaborative and inclusive work environment with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement.

Area’s covered:

PE to Plettenberg Bay

PE to Port Alfred

PE to Graaff Reineit

Package structure:

Basic

Care Allowance

Advertising allowance

Medical Aid (50/50)

Commission

Standby / Call Out Commissions

Fleet card

Laptop

Networking tools

Cell phone

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

A+

N+

Customer Support

Installations

POS

Learn more/Apply for this position