IT Specialist

May 9, 2024

Cape Town IT Specialist Role – Permanent Onsite Position

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee IT infrastructure health, performance, security, and compliance.
  • Ensure services meet business needs and regulatory standards.
  • Manage full lifecycle of infrastructure services.
  • Lead incident management and root cause analysis.
  • Drive collaboration among stakeholders and support teams.
  • Train and guide infrastructure support teams.
  • Maintain service level targets and documentation.
  • Implement and manage performance, security, and compliance toolsets.
  • Conduct security measures and disaster recovery solutions.
  • Lead service upgrades, migrations, and enhancements.
  • Identify automation opportunities and manage changes.
  • Coordinate training and strategic service improvements.
  • Manage financial aspects and IT audits.
  • Develop technical roadmaps and vendor relationships.
  • Assess and enhance service performance and user satisfaction.

Core Skills:

  • Technical proficiency in server, network, cloud, security, and database management.
  • Expertise in IT services management, including strategy, design, transition, and continuous improvement.
  • Strong management and leadership skills, including communication, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant certifications in IT, project management, and ITIL.
  • 5-7 years of practical experience in IT and team management.
  • Experience in vendor relationships and information security management.

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • COBIT
  • IT specialist

