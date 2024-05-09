IT Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Cape Town IT Specialist Role – Permanent Onsite Position
Responsibilities:
- Oversee IT infrastructure health, performance, security, and compliance.
- Ensure services meet business needs and regulatory standards.
- Manage full lifecycle of infrastructure services.
- Lead incident management and root cause analysis.
- Drive collaboration among stakeholders and support teams.
- Train and guide infrastructure support teams.
- Maintain service level targets and documentation.
- Implement and manage performance, security, and compliance toolsets.
- Conduct security measures and disaster recovery solutions.
- Lead service upgrades, migrations, and enhancements.
- Identify automation opportunities and manage changes.
- Coordinate training and strategic service improvements.
- Manage financial aspects and IT audits.
- Develop technical roadmaps and vendor relationships.
- Assess and enhance service performance and user satisfaction.
Core Skills:
- Technical proficiency in server, network, cloud, security, and database management.
- Expertise in IT services management, including strategy, design, transition, and continuous improvement.
- Strong management and leadership skills, including communication, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.
Qualifications:
- Relevant certifications in IT, project management, and ITIL.
- 5-7 years of practical experience in IT and team management.
- Experience in vendor relationships and information security management.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- COBIT
- IT specialist