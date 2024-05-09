Jnr – Intermediate PHP Developer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR experience in systems integration, robust technical skill set and love for building new solutions is wanted by a cutting-edge Tech company in Somerset West seeking its next Jnr – Intermediate PHP Developer. The role is mostly remote. The ideal candidate will have an interest in driving a solution from its infant phase by: Being involved in the gathering of requirements from clients and consultants, to planning the delivery based on the technology stack, to delivering and maintaining the solution. You will need a 3-year Computer Science/Information System Degree/Diploma with 2-3 years relevant work experience with Integration experience with API-based solutions a MUST-HAVE. Your tech toolset should include PHP 8+, RESTful JSON APIs, Webhooks, MySQL, HTML, JavaScript & CSS.

DUTIES:

Key technical resource in delivering scalable and stable integrations with 3rd party applications and middleware.

Understand and compile technical requirements for said integrations.

Work in a Consulting team to map out and implement solutions which are logical and maintainable.

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs for client solution builds.

Contribute to implementation plans and assist in rollout.

Discover, validate, document and communicate business-process-related knowledge through modelling, simulating and analyzing current and future states, focusing on complex business outcomes using technical expertise in line with the business strategy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or Information System or equivalent proven work experience.

Experience/Skills –

2-3 Years Development experience.

Integration experience with API-based solutions is a MUST.

Web-based development knowledge and experience.

Good understanding of and experience with OOP.

Strong experience in API and webhook based integrations.

Creating and maintaining documentation.

Ability to investigate and/or develop appropriate solutions to technical problems.

Must be able to maintain and improve process logic.

Technologies – RESTful JSON APIs, Webhooks, PHP 8+, API integration experience, MySQL, HTML, JavaScript, CSS

Advantageous –

Experience working in Agile.

Laravel.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be great at problem-solving and thinking outside the box.

Good written and spoken proactive communication skills.

High attention to detail.

Adapt and perform well when under pressure.

Seek understanding when details are unclear.

Learning/Growth mindset.

Positive and proactive attitude.

COMMENTS:

