Junior Developer at Armscor – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

May 9, 2024

JOB GRADE: C2

REFERENCE NUMBER:

The ICT Department has a vacancy for a Junior Developer in their KRIM division. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Develop, maintain, and support Qlik Sense analytical models and data visualizations to provide comprehensive information support to Armscor for informed decision making.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Business Analysis:

  • Elicit and document BI requirements
  • Create and maintain documentation for all BI development and data management processes.

Develop and maintenance:

  • Develop, deploy, and maintain BI interfaces. This includes query tools, data visualization and interactive dashboards and ad hoc reporting, and data warehousing tools.
  • Ensure the Qlik platform meets business requirements and industry practices for data quality and integrity.
  • Design and develop SharePoint applications
  • Enhance SharePoint capabilities by adding forms, web parts and application technologies

Data Analysis and Optimization:

  • Collaborate with business and IT teams to analyze data sources, understand data relationships, and develop BI solutions that provide actionable business insight
  • Optimize BI processes to improve performance and ensure data accuracy.

Data Management:

  • Assist in data management, governance, and data quality across the organization.
  • Maintain data models and systems, ensuring they meet business requirements and industry standards.

Training:

  • Train end-users on BI tools, data literacy and systems to ensure effective use.

Project Management:

  • Manage timelines, expectations, and deliverables for various BI projects.
  • Ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.
  • As a team member of the KRIM team, participate and contribute to ensure that the objectives are met.
  • The incumbent will also assist with SharePoint development and maintenance

QUALIFICATION

  • Bachelor’s degree or B. Tech in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • Qlik Sense certification will be an added advantage.
  • SharePoint knowledge will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE

  • 1-3 years as a BI/DW professional or Qlik Sense Developer

Desired Skills:

  • BI technologies such as Qlik
  • Tableau
  • Power BI
  • or similar
  • Strong knowledge of SQL and relational databases
  • data warehousing technologies and ETL processes
  • problem-solving skills
  • ability to work independently
  • and in a team-oriented environment
  • communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

