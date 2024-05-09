Junior Developer at Armscor – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

JOB GRADE: C2

REFERENCE NUMBER:

The ICT Department has a vacancy for a Junior Developer in their KRIM division. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Develop, maintain, and support Qlik Sense analytical models and data visualizations to provide comprehensive information support to Armscor for informed decision making.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Business Analysis:

Elicit and document BI requirements

Create and maintain documentation for all BI development and data management processes.

Develop and maintenance:

Develop, deploy, and maintain BI interfaces. This includes query tools, data visualization and interactive dashboards and ad hoc reporting, and data warehousing tools.

Ensure the Qlik platform meets business requirements and industry practices for data quality and integrity.

Design and develop SharePoint applications

Enhance SharePoint capabilities by adding forms, web parts and application technologies

Data Analysis and Optimization:

Collaborate with business and IT teams to analyze data sources, understand data relationships, and develop BI solutions that provide actionable business insight

Optimize BI processes to improve performance and ensure data accuracy.

Data Management:

Assist in data management, governance, and data quality across the organization.

Maintain data models and systems, ensuring they meet business requirements and industry standards.

Training:

Train end-users on BI tools, data literacy and systems to ensure effective use.

Project Management:

Manage timelines, expectations, and deliverables for various BI projects.

Ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.

As a team member of the KRIM team, participate and contribute to ensure that the objectives are met.

The incumbent will also assist with SharePoint development and maintenance

QUALIFICATION

Bachelor’s degree or B. Tech in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Qlik Sense certification will be an added advantage.

SharePoint knowledge will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE

1-3 years as a BI/DW professional or Qlik Sense Developer

Desired Skills:

BI technologies such as Qlik

Tableau

Power BI

or similar

Strong knowledge of SQL and relational databases

data warehousing technologies and ETL processes

problem-solving skills

ability to work independently

and in a team-oriented environment

communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

