Junior Developer at Armscor

JOB GRADE: C2
REFERENCE NUMBER:
The ICT Department has a vacancy for a Junior Developer in their KRIM division. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Develop, maintain, and support Qlik Sense analytical models and data visualizations to provide comprehensive information support to Armscor for informed decision making.
CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Business Analysis:
- Elicit and document BI requirements
- Create and maintain documentation for all BI development and data management processes.
Develop and maintenance:
- Develop, deploy, and maintain BI interfaces. This includes query tools, data visualization and interactive dashboards and ad hoc reporting, and data warehousing tools.
- Ensure the Qlik platform meets business requirements and industry practices for data quality and integrity.
- Design and develop SharePoint applications
- Enhance SharePoint capabilities by adding forms, web parts and application technologies
Data Analysis and Optimization:
- Collaborate with business and IT teams to analyze data sources, understand data relationships, and develop BI solutions that provide actionable business insight
- Optimize BI processes to improve performance and ensure data accuracy.
Data Management:
- Assist in data management, governance, and data quality across the organization.
- Maintain data models and systems, ensuring they meet business requirements and industry standards.
Training:
- Train end-users on BI tools, data literacy and systems to ensure effective use.
Project Management:
- Manage timelines, expectations, and deliverables for various BI projects.
- Ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.
- As a team member of the KRIM team, participate and contribute to ensure that the objectives are met.
- The incumbent will also assist with SharePoint development and maintenance
QUALIFICATION
- Bachelor’s degree or B. Tech in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Qlik Sense certification will be an added advantage.
- SharePoint knowledge will be an added advantage.
EXPERIENCE
- 1-3 years as a BI/DW professional or Qlik Sense Developer
Desired Skills:
- BI technologies such as Qlik
- Tableau
- Power BI
- or similar
- Strong knowledge of SQL and relational databases
- data warehousing technologies and ETL processes
- problem-solving skills
- ability to work independently
- and in a team-oriented environment
- communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree