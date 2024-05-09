Junior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

Qualifications:
This person should have done a minimum of IT related training course (6 months – 1 year) and understand the basics around PCs, laptops, printers, etc. It would be preferable that this person also has some basic networking and internet related experience.
Job Specification:
This person will be tasked with the following duties:
- Basic PC support and logging calls with vendors and suppliers (Dell, etc.)
- Basic printer support
- Technical support
- Remote support
- Stocktaking
- Purchasing equipment
- Repair and assembly of systems
- Manage printing issues
- Trouble shoot hardware and software issues
- Label assets
- New PC and laptop installations and setting up of devices
- Man the helpdesk phone
- General IT admin (phoning helpdesks, getting quotes, etc)
- Basic user administration (adding users, amending distribution lists, etc)
- Perform daily check list process
Technology requirements:
- Solid experience on Windows 11
- Solid experience on MS Office/365 packages (Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint)
- Some exposure to network patching
- Some experience on network devices support would be beneficial (switches, routers)
- Some experience with technology products/phones would be beneficial
Candidate Requirements
- Passion for technology
- Willing to work after hours and on weekends when needed to sort out issues
- Willing to travel to JHB office on odd occasion
- Basic networking knowledge
- Good PC hardware knowledge
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
- Pro-active personality with a strong personal drive
- Outgoing and confident, able to build strong professional relationships with Vendors
- Minimum of one to two years Technical IT working experience
- An individual who is comfortable working alone as well as part of a team
- Customer service focused and a team player
- Good problem-solving skills
- Assertive, energetic and motivated
- Good time management skills
- Willingness to take ownership and function under stressful situations
- Task orientated and deadline driven
- Keen learner, able to learn existing infrastructure quickly.
- Ability to perform Repetitive Tasks on Daily Basis Accurately.
- Ability to use best practice, follow procedural implementation tasks and defer to senior team members when required.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT System Administration
- Solving Problems
- Time Management
- Troubleshooting