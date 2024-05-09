Schools in De Aar benefit from .za Schools Digitisation Project

The .za Schools Digitisation Project, spearheaded by the .ZA Domain Name Authority (.zadna) has reached a significant milestone with the digitisation of Hoërskool Theron Secondary School and Emthanjeni Primary School in De Aar, Pixley ka Seme District, Northern Province.

These schools are the first project recipients in the Pixley ka Seme District and will be launched on 07 May 2024 at the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) broadband event, marking the beginning of a transformative journey towards digital education.

“We aim to ensure learners build and mature their digital presence, leveraging these domain names as platforms for teaching and learning,” says Molehe Wesi, CEO of .zadna.

The .za Schools Digitisation Project aims to bridge the digital divide by providing South African public schools with a comprehensive e-learning solution, including .za domain names, school websites, an interactive e-learning platform, and .za email addresses for educators and learners.

“The project’s first phase was successfully launched in the Free State province, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance digital literacy and access to quality education. Building on this success, we are excited to announce that the second phase is set to commence in Pixley ka Seme District in the Northern Cape,” adds Wesi.

The .za Schools Digitisation Project, sponsored by USAASA, represents a significant step towards leveraging technology to improve education and reduce the digital divide in South Africa. Access to the Internet through the SA Connect programme is critical to ensuring that digitised schools can fully utilise the e-learning solution provided by the project.

In addition to providing digital infrastructure, the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA) coordinators will conduct digital literacy training for educators and students at beneficiary schools, further enhancing the project’s impact on digital skills development.

“The .za Schools Digitisation Project represents a significant stride toward leveraging technology for educational advancement in South Africa. By providing public schools with a comprehensive e-learning solution leveraging the .za domain namespace, this project has the potential to enhance learning outcomes and empower educators and learners across the country,” concludes Wesi.