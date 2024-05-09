Senior Apex Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Summary

Senior Apex Developer with a strong background in banking or financial services. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing and managing applications on the Salesforce platform, particularly with the NCINO banking system. Certification in Salesforce is highly desirable.

Key Responsibilities:

– Design, develop, and implement high-quality solutions on the Salesforce platform, focusing on the NCINO system.

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyse requirements and deliver innovative solutions that enhance business processes.

– Lead the integration of third-party services with Salesforce applications, ensuring seamless functionality and user experience.

– Maintain and improve existing Salesforce applications, providing technical support and implementing best practices for system efficiency and data integrity.

– Mentor junior developers, conduct code reviews, and ensure adherence to coding standards and industry best practices.

Qualifications:

– Proven experience as a Salesforce Developer with a focus on the NCINO banking system.

– Strong understanding of the financial services industry and its regulatory environment.

– Salesforce certification, with NCINO certification being a significant advantage.

– Proficiency in Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Components, and Salesforce APIs.

– Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

This role offers an exciting opportunity to work at the forefront of technology in the financial services sector, driving innovation and efficiency through expert Salesforce development.

Desired Skills:

Apex Developer

Salesforce

Financial industry

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A registered Financial Services (FSP 6317) and Credit Provider (NCRCP25), regulated by the South African Reserve Bank and Financial Services Conduct Authority, authorised to offer a range of products and services.

We operate within the bounds of good corporate governance and ethical business practice, that is informed by King IV, making sure that our strategy and operations are also aligned with the requirements and guidelines set in the Basel III framework.

We are proud of our well-established and entrenched corporate culture that demands the highest of ethical standards for our employees.

