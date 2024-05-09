Senior Business Analyst (HYBRID) at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems.
Must have 8 – 10 years of experience in the functional analysis, design, and qualification of large-scale business solutions.
Must have knowledge of SDLC and the role of the business analyst.
Must have knowledge of UML and BPMN standards.
Experience in function point measurement would be advantageous.
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Business Analyst
- UML
- BPMN Standards
- Functional Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Business Analyst (HYBRID)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund