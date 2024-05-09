Senior Business Analyst (HYBRID) at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems.

Must have 8 – 10 years of experience in the functional analysis, design, and qualification of large-scale business solutions.

Must have knowledge of SDLC and the role of the business analyst.

Must have knowledge of UML and BPMN standards.

Experience in function point measurement would be advantageous.

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Business Analyst

UML

BPMN Standards

Functional Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Business Analyst (HYBRID)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position