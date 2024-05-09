Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Somerset West

Title: Senior Business Analyst



Requirements Engineering

Lead and facilitate requirements elicitation efforts with client stakeholders through workshops, discussions, and other methods to ensure comprehensive engagement and accurately capture essential functional requirements.

Model business processes, business rules, and flow of data and messages to create detailed system representations that integrate seamlessly with existing or future external business systems. This includes all interfaces with other existing or future external business systems.

Analyse and determine the impact of requirement changes in business processes, identifying change management issues and necessary activities associated with requirement changes.

Engage and collaborate with necessary cross functional teams to address operational aspects like performance, exception management, and business continuity that have an impact on system behaviour.

Collaboration and Implementation Support

·Lead or participate in multiple projects by completing and updating necessary project documentation, managing project scope, determining priorities, and ensuring efficient and on-time delivery of project tasks and milestones.

·Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders.

·Represent client requirements throughout all phases of SDLC.

·Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to during the QA process.

Business Development Support

·Support management in new or existing initiatives by way of developing business solution proposals and presenting them to client stakeholders.

·Identify business opportunities in existing client environment.

·Define work scope and estimate business analysis effort for new initiatives.

Minimum Requirements

·Tertiary qualification in Industrial Engineering or Information Systems.

·8 or more years demonstrated experience in the functional analysis, design and qualification of large-scale business solutions in a transaction based and message rich business systems environment.

·Thorough understanding of SDLC and the role of the business analyst in it, from initiation through to transition into the target operational environment.

·Very good working knowledge of BPMN and UML standards.

·Business Analysis diploma/certification (advantageous)

·Demonstrated use of Function Point measurement (advantageous)

·Experience in the use of Sparx Enterprise Architect (advantageous).

Personal Profile

·Strong analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.

·Possesses a strong quality orientation with a consistent record of identifying and leading process improvements.

·Excellent communication skills (presentation, written, verbal) with the ability to engage with teams and diverse stakeholders at various levels.

·Demonstrated experience as a self-starter and thought leader.

·Quick learner with the capability to adapt and incorporate new or modified functional requirements into existing models.

·Ability to work effectively and collaboratively within a cross functional team.

