Senior C# Developer (Contract – Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a Microsoft Certified Company that provides top-notch solutions to customers including website development, hosting, reverse engineering, cloud architecture design, mobile app development, and game development. They strive for technical excellence whilst having fun in the process.

The position is fully remote. The company provides flexible schedules, open communication, trust, and all the necessary resources. They focus on creating a positive culture where employees can thrive and grow.

Responsibilities will include:



Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by maintaining good practices and habits

Carry out effective internal QA processes for all pieces of work

Time and project management of projects to ensure timeous completion

Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. I.E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset.

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget

Software Development

Apply Multilingual Software Development knowledge

Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements

Ensuring a mobile first methodology is always applied

Implementing design plans, and ensuring the end product meets the quality standards required

Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various platforms

Perform intensive internal testing of all code changes to ensure they are free of errors and regressions

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Requirements:



Tertiary degree in related field

3 years minimum experience with C#

3 years minimum experience in developing API’s for use in Front End development

Experience in Razor

Knowledge of Angular/React

Exposure to Microservices architectures

Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

