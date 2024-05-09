Senior C# Developer (Contract – Remote)

Join a Microsoft Certified Company that provides top-notch solutions to customers including website development, hosting, reverse engineering, cloud architecture design, mobile app development, and game development. They strive for technical excellence whilst having fun in the process.
The position is fully remote. The company provides flexible schedules, open communication, trust, and all the necessary resources. They focus on creating a positive culture where employees can thrive and grow.
Responsibilities will include:
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by maintaining good practices and habits
- Carry out effective internal QA processes for all pieces of work
- Time and project management of projects to ensure timeous completion
- Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. I.E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset.
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget
- Software Development
- Apply Multilingual Software Development knowledge
- Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements
- Ensuring a mobile first methodology is always applied
- Implementing design plans, and ensuring the end product meets the quality standards required
- Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various platforms
- Perform intensive internal testing of all code changes to ensure they are free of errors and regressions
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments
Requirements:
- Tertiary degree in related field
- 3 years minimum experience with C#
- 3 years minimum experience in developing API’s for use in Front End development
- Experience in Razor
- Knowledge of Angular/React
- Exposure to Microservices architectures
- Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills
NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.
The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.
Desired Skills:
- C# Developer
- .net Developer
- C# stack
- Full Stack Developer
- razor