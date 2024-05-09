Senior Developer C# at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Pretoria North

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer or Engineering Sciences.

Must have 5-10 years of experience as a Senior Developer in software development environment.

Must have integration experience like Web/RESTful services.

Must have knowledge namespace management and utilization of SQL.

Must have experience with a relational database like MS SQL 2008 onwards.

Must have knowledge of the .NET framework and C# language features.

Must have knowledge of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Must have knowledge and experience with Visual Studio, IBM MQ Series Client interaction, and SOAP/REST Services

Must have knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft web development toolsets.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

