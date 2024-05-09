Senior Linux Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Linux Technical Manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will have an in-depth understanding of Network protocol and low latency speed.

As the Linux Technical Manager, you will design and implement detailed solutions of Linux compute and storage platform infrastructure and solutions within the financial trading industry, ensuring performance, availability, and resiliency requirements are met as well as provide up to 3rd-level BAU escalation support ensuring the company’s current-state and future-state Linux based infrastructure technology solutions and innovations meet the standards in performance and supportability and can be delivered at price points that enable the company to offer competitive services in terms of cost, speed, reliability and related ease of market access for the clients

What you will do:

Provide specialist input into the departmental business plans and budgets to ensure resources/funding for the delivery of projects for the year that support business units and strategy.

Perform “trade-off analysis” of alternative technologies when recommending solutions, ensuring they fit the enterprise architecture and business drivers (i.e. costs of supportability, resiliency, and quality of solution).

Collaborate with other engineers when designing solutions to ensure they are reusable, quick to market, and lower the total cost of ownership by saving money.

Manage own delivery against the strategic architectural roadmap delivery plan by planning and managing business projects as per set protocols and SLAs.

Manage and maintain strategic relationships with software and hardware vendors to ensure value delivery to internal stakeholders by staying informed on updates, upgrades, and discontinuations of various vendor products.

Assume accountability for 3rd Level Escalation BAU support to resolve complex problems and provide 1 day a week routine BAU support.

Write functional requirement/ specification documents for technology solutions that meet the intended business requirements including relevant measurement criteria that determine success.

Ensure that architecture principles and technology standards are consistently applied and updated appropriately and stored in the Technology Reference Model.

Ensure that all solution designs across all Linux infrastructure platforms going into production have supporting documentation on necessary controls/alerts, contain implementation guidelines, and show alignment to the intended operational processes and procedures that will ensure operational readiness at the time of handover.

Ensure all subsequent reported changes to the in-production Linux Infrastructure designs are captured and that documentation of present state designs is updated with validation of adequacy of solution design controls and alerts.

Your Expertise:

Non-negotiables: Must understand Network Protocol and Low Latency speed. Must have a Degree (BSc) or BCom (Hons). RHCE (RedHat Certified Engineer). Experience with Capacity planning and automation. Essential – Ansible satellite experience.



Qualifications Required:

Honours in Computer Science, Certified Linux Engineer.

Honours, and a master’s in business management are advantageous.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

