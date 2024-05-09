Software Developer

Intermediate Mobile Developer – Flutter & React

Go where initiative is appreciated

R25 000 – R30 000 Including Provident

Top Software Development House Specializing in the Development of various HR and Access Control Applications is looking for a Mobile Developer to join their Team. This is a Remote opportunity.

Qualifications & Experience

B.Sc. (IT) degree or relevant certification.

2 to 3 years of Software development experience.

Experience writing code in React, JavaScript and CSS.

Experience in writing Flutter code and using Android Studio.

Experience in XCode and Android native development will be an advantage.

Experience using MySQL.

Experience in writing and using API’s.

Experience in front-end or back-end software development.

Experience with database management and security an advantage.

Analytical skills.

Communication skills.

Problem solving skills.

Software Developer Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborate with other developers to design, build, and maintain web and mobile applications.

Build and maintain Mobile Apps

Write and debug code

Troubleshoot software issues

Provide on-call support as necessary

Desired Skills:

Intermediate Mobile Developer

Flutter & React

Software development

XCode

