Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

SOFTWARE ENGINEER (FIXED-TERM CONTRACT)

ICT DATA AND ANALYTICS SERVICES DEPARTMENT

Purpose of the Job:

To design, develop, test, and deploy software application that meet the needs of the business.

To proactively and holistically work with other developers and business stakeholders to ensure that the software meets the requirements of the business that guide the development and management of a portfolio of solutions in response to specific business processes.

The person appointed to this position will report directly to Senior Specialist: Data and Analytics.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information-technology, engineering, system analysis or a related study, or equivalent experience.

Minimum of 10 years of experience as a Software Engineer / Developer developing software applications using Microsoft technologies such as .NET, Azure and M365. Experience with web development languages such ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core etc. for building dynamic web pages and web applications using HTML, CSS, and

JavaScript.

Key Performance Areas:

Designing and developing software applications.

Provide insight, best practice and technical experience advice to team and stakeholders.

Collaborate with the Cyber Security team to Develop and maintain security and permissions, including encryption and database user access controls and logging; Consults with application and infrastructure development projects and applications to fit systems or infrastructure to architecture and identify when it is necessary to modify designs to accommodate the solutions architecture.

Leads evaluation, design, and analysis for the implementation of a solutions architecture across a group of specific business applications or technologies based on enterprise business strategy, business capabilities, value-streams, business requirements and enterprise standards.

Develops a roadmap for the evolution of the enterprise solution portfolio from current to future state, as defined by the solutions architecture.

Works closely with the program management office (PMO) to ensure the execution of plans corresponds with what is being promised throughout the project lifecycle.

Design and implement effective data solutions to store, retrieve, integrate, and migrate of company data.

Prepare accurate data asset design and architecture reports for management and executive teams.

Recommend solutions to improve new and existing data systems.

Other Key Competencies:

The candidate must demonstrate the following skills and attributes: Active listening, Critical thinking, excellent communication skills (verbal and written) and pay attention to detail.

The following abilities are a must for the position, expert knowledge of various backend development languages and database technologies like .net & SQL.

Knowledge of system development life cycle methodologies and different modelling languages is an added advantage.

The company is committed towards increasing the representation of marginalised groups in line with its Employment Equity Plan.

Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Please note that correspondence and communication will only be conducted with short listed candidates and that the

The company reserves the right not to appoint if a suitable candidate is not identified.

Desired Skills:

Cyber security

critical thinking

evaluation skills

Learn more/Apply for this position