Systems Engineer (VMware & Azure) – Western Cape Claremont

Systems Engineer (VMware & Azure)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Fund Management Firm seeks a strong technical Systems Engineer with VMware & Azure to be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining its computer infrastructure and networks. You will monitor and troubleshoot system performance, identifying and resolving system related issues, as well as ensuring system uptime and availability. The ideal candidate will have experience in managing complex systems, troubleshooting system-related issues and ensuring system security and availability. You will need Certifications such as as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), VMware Certified Professional (VCP), or similar and 3-5 years’ work experience in a similar role including system design, implementation, and maintenance; system security concepts and protocols and cloud computing.

DUTIES:

Monitor and troubleshoot system performance, identifying and resolving system related issues, as well as ensuring system uptime and availability.

Design, configure and maintain the organization’s computer systems, including hardware, software, and networks.

Install and configure system hardware and software, including operating systems, databases, and virtualization technologies (VMware) and storage arrays.

Manage and configure system users and user groups, as well as system permissions and access controls.

Work closely with the IT team to plan and implement system upgrades and migrations.

Provide technical support for system-related issues to internal stakeholders and external customers.

Maintain system security by monitoring system activity, implementing security policies and procedures, and identifying and mitigating security threats.

Ensure compliance with industry and organizational standards and regulations.

Participate in Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity planning and testing.

Microsoft Azure administration and troubleshooting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Certifications such as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), VMware Certified Professional (VCP), or similar.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3-5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering or a related role.

VMware.

Microsoft Azure.

Experience with system design, implementation, and maintenance.

Experience with cloud computing.

Knowledge of system security concepts and protocols.

Advantageous –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is.

Experience in Financial Services industry.

Experience with Load Balancers.

Veeam, Cisco, AWS, VoIP systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work well in a team environment.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-starter.

Strong attention to detail.

The ability to handle pressure situations and have a practical and logical thought process.

