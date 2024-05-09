VDI – Virtual Device Software Developer (Senior) 2719 / 2720 TT

Be part of a global team responsible for the development and operation of the client’s Digital Workspace that includes the product Virtual Device (VDI). Our Product vision: We provide virtual desktops and apps within 10 minutes to our customers worldwide. The focus lies on worldwide delivery (Cloud & On Premises) of the virtual desktop, App and access infrastructure for internal and external partners. This product, as part of the Digital Workspace, offers a complex platform which allows the scaling of high-performance virtual desktops and apps. Our service delivery is for all company processes within the client’s Group.

Be involved in the maintenance and operation of a global Digital Workspace infrastructure for virtual devices.

Be a maintenance and operations focused team member for our cloud and on premises VDI platforms.

Make sure that the infrastructure for VDI platforms run smoothly.

Actively work on constantly improving operational excellence including automation and proactive monitoring approaches.

Collaborate with an international product team, external providers, vendors and end-users.

Treat security as a first-class citizen.

Work closely with stakeholders, development teams in constantly improving our VDI platforms stability and availability.

Work with other IT teams on integration of new features and components.

Main function:

Be responsible for the operations and standardization of the client’s enterprise VDI infrastructure, platform and desktop components.

Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams.

Continuously work on improving the operational stability.

Work on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics.

Install, configure, maintain and deploy virtual Apps and desktop images.

Installation, Configuration, and maintenance of RDSH servers, e.g., Windows Server, Windows Multisession.

Installation, Configuration, and maintenance of Published Application presentation layer (e.g., XenApp & Citrix Workspace).

Application and Server hardening (e.g., Ivanti).

Working with Application Monitoring tools.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g., computer science, engineering, sciences, etc.) or a comparable qualification.

5+ years

Experience in programming languages C#.

Experience with windows desktops and server support.

Experience with Windows Terminal Server.

Experience with software packaging and image creation.

Experience with hardware and software lifecycle.

Experience with ITIL processes (Problem, Incident, Change management).

Essential Skills Requirements:

Experience working as a C# Developer.

Solid experience with developing rest APIs using C# and .Net.

Deploying secure Azure Application services, private endpoints etc

Relational databases, preferably MS SQL/Cosmos.

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) with GITHUB Enterprise.

Object-oriented development techniques, Solution Design Patterns and Best Practices.

Deep understanding of Microservices Architecture.

Knowledge of Unit Testing Development in GITHUB.

Cloud computing technologies.

Azure Kubernetes Services and Docker.

Understanding of MEAN STACK (MongoDB, Express, Angular, NodeJS) development.

Machine learning.

Conversational bots (GenAI).

Working with the agile methodology.

Working in a ITIL conformity environment / using the ITIL standardised process including incident, problem, and change.

Working in tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket (based on GIT).

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services).

Microsoft W365.

Experience in operation, maintenance of VDI technologies (Microsoft and VMware Horizon).

Automated problem remediation.

Machine learning (ML) for data analytics.

Understand Rest API technology.

Desired Skills:

C# Developer

(CI/CD) with GITHUB Enterprise

Microservices Architecture

