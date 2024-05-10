Cisco appoints David Meads as VP

Cisco has appointed David Meads as vice-president for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He succeeds Reem Asaad.

In this role, Meads will be responsible for Cisco’s strategy and commercial operations, with a focus on empowering customers and partners to harness the full potential of digital technologies for economic growth and societal benefit. He will continue in his current capacity as chief executive of Cisco in the UK and Ireland until the end of Cisco’s fiscal year (July 2024).

“It is great to welcome David back to the region. He is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving business growth, developing high-performing teams and spearheading technology initiatives that have a true impact on nations and industries alike,” says Oliver Tuszik, president: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Cisco. “David’s strategic vision and deep understanding of customers’ and partners’ needs will be instrumental in guiding Cisco’s next phase of growth and supporting the region’s digital advancement.”

Meads comments: “I am equally honored and excited for the opportunity to drive Cisco’s business in this vibrant and diverse region. It holds tremendous potential, and with our incredible teams and unmatched ecosystem of partners, we are well positioned to empower our customers and contribute to the acceleration of national digital agendas within the region.”