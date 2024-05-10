DSG teams up with Securonix

Digital Solutions Group (DSG) has announced a strategic partnership with US cybersecurity vendor Securonix.

Under the terms of the partnership, DSG will provide system integration and support services to Securonix through its digital resilience division, enabling customers to leverage Digital Resilience’s expertise in cyber-security and integrated solutions through a seamless implementation process paired with comprehensive support throughout their cybersecurity journey.

Brandon Meszaros, CEO of Digital Resilience, says: “This partnership is aimed to combine our expertise in SOC with Securonix’s cutting-edge SIEM solution to address the skill shortage within the industry. As technology continues to evolve, IT teams are burdened with identifying potential threats from thousands of unimportant events. With limited resources available, an efficient threat mitigation strategy has to include advanced AI and machine learning tools.”

Locally, cyberattacks have gained prominence as a series of high-profile data breaches compromised the personal and private information of millions of South Africans, exposing them to an array of cyberattack types.

A 2023 report found that South Africa ranked fifth in the world for highest density of cybercrime, with 56 out of one million internet users falling victim to some form of cyberattack. The CSIR had previously revealed that cybercrime costs the South African economy R2,2-billion per year.

“We are excited to collaborate with Digital Resilience,” says Ajay Biyani, vice-president: Asia-Pacific and Japan, India, Middle East and Africa at Securonix. “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey to equip organisations with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Together, we stand ready to revolutionise threat detection and response, offering clients the resilience and adaptability required to thrive in today’s complex digital ecosystem.”

Yaron Assabi, founder of DSG, notes the valuable impact that the partnership seeks to drive. “Together we will aim to drive customer success by protecting customers against evolving threats and making their systems cyber resilient through innovative cyber solutions.”