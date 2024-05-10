Integration Architect – Remote Remote

May 10, 2024

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an Integration Architect
Core Skills and Experience required:

  • A solid background in SAP integrations using SAP PI/PO with at least 3 SAP full implementation experiences to multi-national/regional corporations. Solid SAP PI/PO (7.5) architecture, design/build/test, support/project experiences (certified, ideally) previous experience of supporting integration between SAP and other interfaced applications.
  • Strong SAP support skills, ideally developed through solid experience ability to design/build integrations based on SOAP, REST, JSON, XML capability to handle SFTP, JDBC connections, PGP encryption/decryption, Base64 codification good knowledge of SAP CPI (Cloud Platform Integration) and cloud connectors
  • Strong experiences in designing and delivering integrations between Cloud and On-Premise, Cloud and Cloud, On-premise and On-premise
  • Good experience in designing and delivering integrations in Microsoft Azure
  • Experience of working in offshore model (third party vendors being offshore), cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;
  • Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength.
  • Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;
  • Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.
  • Knowledge and experience with integration performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support
  • Interacting with various other teams (including 3rd party vendors) during system build and implementation process
  • Experience in reviewing statement of work, RFP’s for technical tool/ solution selection, projects from integration perspective
  • ITIL v3 Foundation would be an advantage
  • Experience with S4/HANA would also be beneficial
  • Experienced and technically proficient with the following SAP/3rd party components:
  • ERP 6.0 EHP 8 (ECC 6.0) on Hana
  • SAP FIORI Gateway
  • BW 7.5 on Hana
  • Process Orchestration 7.5
  • Business Objects (BOBJ/BODS 4.2)
  • Netweaver Java 7.4 with Redwood BPA
  • Solution Manager 7.1/7.2
  • Intapp Open
  • Workday (SaaS)
  • Chrome River (SaaS)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP integrations
  • design/build/test
  • support/project experiences

