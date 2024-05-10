Integration Architect – Remote Remote

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an Integration Architect

Core Skills and Experience required:

A solid background in SAP integrations using SAP PI/PO with at least 3 SAP full implementation experiences to multi-national/regional corporations. Solid SAP PI/PO (7.5) architecture, design/build/test, support/project experiences (certified, ideally) previous experience of supporting integration between SAP and other interfaced applications.

Strong SAP support skills, ideally developed through solid experience ability to design/build integrations based on SOAP, REST, JSON, XML capability to handle SFTP, JDBC connections, PGP encryption/decryption, Base64 codification good knowledge of SAP CPI (Cloud Platform Integration) and cloud connectors

Strong experiences in designing and delivering integrations between Cloud and On-Premise, Cloud and Cloud, On-premise and On-premise

Good experience in designing and delivering integrations in Microsoft Azure

Experience of working in offshore model (third party vendors being offshore), cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;

Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength.

Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;

Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.

Knowledge and experience with integration performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support

Interacting with various other teams (including 3rd party vendors) during system build and implementation process

Experience in reviewing statement of work, RFP’s for technical tool/ solution selection, projects from integration perspective

ITIL v3 Foundation would be an advantage

Experience with S4/HANA would also be beneficial

Experienced and technically proficient with the following SAP/3rd party components:

ERP 6.0 EHP 8 (ECC 6.0) on Hana

SAP FIORI Gateway

BW 7.5 on Hana

Process Orchestration 7.5

Business Objects (BOBJ/BODS 4.2)

Netweaver Java 7.4 with Redwood BPA

Solution Manager 7.1/7.2

Intapp Open

Workday (SaaS)

Chrome River (SaaS)

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

SAP integrations

design/build/test

support/project experiences

Learn more/Apply for this position