Integration Architect – Remote Remote

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an Integration Architect
Core Skills and Experience required:
- A solid background in SAP integrations using SAP PI/PO with at least 3 SAP full implementation experiences to multi-national/regional corporations. Solid SAP PI/PO (7.5) architecture, design/build/test, support/project experiences (certified, ideally) previous experience of supporting integration between SAP and other interfaced applications.
- Strong SAP support skills, ideally developed through solid experience ability to design/build integrations based on SOAP, REST, JSON, XML capability to handle SFTP, JDBC connections, PGP encryption/decryption, Base64 codification good knowledge of SAP CPI (Cloud Platform Integration) and cloud connectors
- Strong experiences in designing and delivering integrations between Cloud and On-Premise, Cloud and Cloud, On-premise and On-premise
- Good experience in designing and delivering integrations in Microsoft Azure
- Experience of working in offshore model (third party vendors being offshore), cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;
- Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength.
- Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;
- Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.
- Knowledge and experience with integration performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support
- Interacting with various other teams (including 3rd party vendors) during system build and implementation process
- Experience in reviewing statement of work, RFP’s for technical tool/ solution selection, projects from integration perspective
- ITIL v3 Foundation would be an advantage
- Experience with S4/HANA would also be beneficial
- Experienced and technically proficient with the following SAP/3rd party components:
- ERP 6.0 EHP 8 (ECC 6.0) on Hana
- SAP FIORI Gateway
- BW 7.5 on Hana
- Process Orchestration 7.5
- Business Objects (BOBJ/BODS 4.2)
- Netweaver Java 7.4 with Redwood BPA
- Solution Manager 7.1/7.2
- Intapp Open
- Workday (SaaS)
- Chrome River (SaaS)
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- SAP integrations
- design/build/test
- support/project experiences