Intermediate-Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We’re looking for an Intermediate to Senior Business Analyst to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate within a cross- functional team.

Please note, this contract role that is hybrid, with 3 days at the office.

What you’ll do:

Consult and engage with stakeholders, to understand their structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and act as a consultant on the projects or applications.

Elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Create Business Requirements Documents and Functional Requirement Specifications.

Facilitate user story sessions to extract requirements, acceptance criteria and test cases with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops in person or Client preferred online platforms, such as Teams, to extract information.

Effectively document customer journeys

Effectively document business requirement specifications

Map customer journeys into Features, User stories, Sprint tasks

Understand backlogs and planning, and velocity

Understand the technical landscape for effective test planning

Your expertise:

A minimum of 5 years in a Business Analyst role

Must have working/ project experience in financial, particularly insurance.

Must have strong Agile experience (SAFe/ Scrum/ Kanban)

Experience in utilizing BA tools and expertise in IT and Digital projects

Qualifications required:

Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent experience

An accredited BA qualification is advantageous.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

