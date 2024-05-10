Junior Business Analyst (Integrated Supply Chain Solutions) – Gauteng Kempton Park

Junior Business Analyst (Integrated Supply Chain Solutions)

Location: Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

A leading global supply chain group is seeking to hire a new Junior Business Analyst for their team.

One will form part of the continuous improvement team based at the client’s site.

The aim of the role is to provide the client with the relevant reports, information, and decision support to assist in operations, cost saving initiatives and identify, test and implement cost saving initiatives.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering or Bachelor of Commerce in Logistics/Supply Chain.

At least 2- 3 years’ experience in as an Analyst preferably in Supply Chain or Logistic fields.

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel and Power BI.

Project Management experience.

SQL experience.

Willing to work extended hours during peak projects and peak seasons.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Integrated Supply Chain Solutions

Industrial Engineering

Logistics

SQL

Project Management

Power BI

MS Excel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading global supply chain group

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position