Microsoft CRM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Microsoft CRM Developer to join our dynamic IT team. As a Microsoft CRM Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and customizing Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions to meet the organization’s business needs. If you have a strong background in CRM development, particularly with Microsoft Dynamics, and are passionate about creating robust and efficient solutions, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Scoping of Client’s Business Requirements.
- Review and compilation of Technical Designs.
- Develop and Support the proposed solution.
- Knowledge transfer and Best Practice implementation.
- Must be willing to work with Microsoft Dynamics CRM SDK.
- Must be willing to learn the Business issues of CRM and Package Functionality in depth.
Your Expertise:
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- C#, WCF, Web API, ASP .NET MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, JQuery, JSON
- SQL Server 2012, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS
- Windows Server and Active Directory beneficial
- Waterfall and Agile Methodologies.
- Kingswaysoft Adapter, Click Dimensions, and Power BI
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s degree, IT Diploma, or equivalent.
- CRM certifications are beneficial.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery