SAP Developer

Join our dynamic team as we seek a proactive individual to lead development and integration services for various SAP modules including S/4HANA Finance, SAP Data Services, Master Data Governance, and more. As a pivotal member, you will guide a team of specialists in delivering tailored solutions for both cloud and on-premise applications, utilizing cutting-edge SAP technologies.
Responsibilities:
- Evaluate and assign JIRA requests
- Facilitate client meetings for alignment and prioritization
- Ensure resource optimization to address backlog and incoming requests
- Uphold Release, Incident, and SAP Change Management procedures
- Maintain audit compliance within change management
- Provide technical troubleshooting support
- Recommend improvements to existing integration methods
- Assist functional teams with change requests and issue resolution
- Collaborate with SAP Platform Services for landscape maintenance
- Support application upgrades
- Undertake development tasks
Requirements:
- Proficiency in SAP technologies such as ABAP, SAP Business Workflow, UI5, and more
- Deep understanding of integration methods including iDocs, Web Services, and APIs
- Familiarity with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Integration Suite
- Strong communication and leadership skills
- Ability to adapt to evolving SAP landscapes
Join us in revolutionizing SAP solutions and make a meaningful impact in the industry. Apply now to become a part of our innovative team!
Desired Skills:
- SAP Development
- SAP ECC
- FIORI
- ABAP