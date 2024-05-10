SAP Developer

Join our dynamic team as we seek a proactive individual to lead development and integration services for various SAP modules including S/4HANA Finance, SAP Data Services, Master Data Governance, and more. As a pivotal member, you will guide a team of specialists in delivering tailored solutions for both cloud and on-premise applications, utilizing cutting-edge SAP technologies.

Responsibilities:

Evaluate and assign JIRA requests

Facilitate client meetings for alignment and prioritization

Ensure resource optimization to address backlog and incoming requests

Uphold Release, Incident, and SAP Change Management procedures

Maintain audit compliance within change management

Provide technical troubleshooting support

Recommend improvements to existing integration methods

Assist functional teams with change requests and issue resolution

Collaborate with SAP Platform Services for landscape maintenance

Support application upgrades

Undertake development tasks

Requirements:

Proficiency in SAP technologies such as ABAP, SAP Business Workflow, UI5, and more

Deep understanding of integration methods including iDocs, Web Services, and APIs

Familiarity with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Integration Suite

Strong communication and leadership skills

Ability to adapt to evolving SAP landscapes

Join us in revolutionizing SAP solutions and make a meaningful impact in the industry. Apply now to become a part of our innovative team!

Desired Skills:

SAP Development

SAP ECC

FIORI

ABAP

