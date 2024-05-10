SAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 10, 2024

Join our dynamic team as we seek a proactive individual to lead development and integration services for various SAP modules including S/4HANA Finance, SAP Data Services, Master Data Governance, and more. As a pivotal member, you will guide a team of specialists in delivering tailored solutions for both cloud and on-premise applications, utilizing cutting-edge SAP technologies.

Responsibilities:

  • Evaluate and assign JIRA requests
  • Facilitate client meetings for alignment and prioritization
  • Ensure resource optimization to address backlog and incoming requests
  • Uphold Release, Incident, and SAP Change Management procedures
  • Maintain audit compliance within change management
  • Provide technical troubleshooting support
  • Recommend improvements to existing integration methods
  • Assist functional teams with change requests and issue resolution
  • Collaborate with SAP Platform Services for landscape maintenance
  • Support application upgrades
  • Undertake development tasks

Requirements:

  • Proficiency in SAP technologies such as ABAP, SAP Business Workflow, UI5, and more
  • Deep understanding of integration methods including iDocs, Web Services, and APIs
  • Familiarity with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Integration Suite
  • Strong communication and leadership skills
  • Ability to adapt to evolving SAP landscapes

Join us in revolutionizing SAP solutions and make a meaningful impact in the industry. Apply now to become a part of our innovative team!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Development
  • SAP ECC
  • FIORI
  • ABAP

