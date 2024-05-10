Senior React Native Developer

Our clients are seeking a Senior React Native Developer with a passion for innovation and growth to work with their rapidly growing team on exciting projects for a variety of global and local brands.

Key Requirements

React Native Expo 5+ years

Typescript JavaScript JSX 5+ years

REST APIs Zustand Redux & Redux-Saga React Query 3+ years

Git NPM Expo ClickUp & Slack

Agile

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

React

Typescript

Javascript

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position