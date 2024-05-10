Senior Software Developer

Top Financial organization is looking for a Senior Full Stack C# Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for the complete and effective architecting, designing, building, and maintaining both the front-end (client-side) and back-end (server-side) components of the software application to support the business in the micro lending vertical as a fintech. This position is to be based in Rosebank from Monday to Friday.

Qualifications & Experience

Relevant IT Related Degree

6-8 Years’ Software Development Experience

Experience in the following development tools and technologies :

.NET Framework/ .NET Core/ ASP.NET/ WCF /ADO.NET

JavaScript/ES6 & React (JS)

Visual Studio

OOP programming

N-tier architectures

SDLC & SOA

ITIL

DevOps

Desired Skills:

