Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

May 10, 2024

We are looking for a well-versed Software Developer to join our team. As a Software Development professional you’ll be responsible for the verification, testing, and release of software related to the energy management product portfolio.

What you’ll do:

  • Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures

  • Implementation of minor software updates

  • Software Technical support on projects

  • Client ticketing and tracking support

  • Compilations and development of BI reports within MS development stack

  • Assist with user training and support

  • User documentation maintenance

  • Test documentation updates

  • Systems Analysis and Design

  • Software development for new systems/sub-systems

  • Sustaining software and existing systems/products

  • Support engineering team with customer enquiries

Your expertise:

  • Minimum of 3 years as a Software Developer in a scientific or technical environment

  • In-depth working/development knowledge of Web services, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP

  • Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial

  • Solid experience of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous)

  • Substantial experience in the design and delivery products and/or product futures

  • Internet/Record/Process/Implementation of user requirements

  • Good fault-finding and analysis capability

  • Ability to adapt and learn reasonably fast

  • Ability to work in a team environment

  • Knowledge of IT networking

Qualifications required:

  • Matric Certificate

  • B.Sc. Computer Science

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Pretoria

  • Work environment: Hybrid (reliable internet connection mandatory to work from home)

  • Travel: Local and International travel as and when required

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position