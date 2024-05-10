Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for a well-versed Software Developer to join our team. As a Software Development professional you’ll be responsible for the verification, testing, and release of software related to the energy management product portfolio.

What you’ll do:

Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures

Implementation of minor software updates

Software Technical support on projects

Client ticketing and tracking support

Compilations and development of BI reports within MS development stack

Assist with user training and support

User documentation maintenance

Test documentation updates

Systems Analysis and Design

Software development for new systems/sub-systems

Sustaining software and existing systems/products

Support engineering team with customer enquiries

Your expertise:

Minimum of 3 years as a Software Developer in a scientific or technical environment

In-depth working/development knowledge of Web services, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial

Solid experience of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous)

Substantial experience in the design and delivery products and/or product futures

Internet/Record/Process/Implementation of user requirements

Good fault-finding and analysis capability

Ability to adapt and learn reasonably fast

Ability to work in a team environment

Knowledge of IT networking

Qualifications required:

Matric Certificate

B.Sc. Computer Science

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Pretoria

Work environment: Hybrid (reliable internet connection mandatory to work from home)

Travel: Local and International travel as and when required

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

