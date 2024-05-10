Solutions Architect

SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT

A large Banking Institute has a contract vacancy for a Solutions Architect.

The main purpose of this position is to architect solutions to support the business goals and objectives; and ensure alignment of business, information, and technology strategies at a solution level for new initiatives, projects and programmes emanating from the Corporate Services Department

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IN YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL. A FULL JOB SPEC IS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST.

A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND

Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

A postgraduate qualification.

A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK).

Provide solution architecture consulting/services for the new initiatives, projects, and programmes within CSD.

Provide solution architecture consulting/services for CSD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.

The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the solution architect during the on-boarding phase.

Provide the following solution architecture services for the CSD Portfolio: (Projects, Programmes and new Demands)

Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the CSD Portfolio and guide the end-to-end delivery of the solutions.

Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application, and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.

Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.

Ensure that proposed solutions are peer reviewed by the EA division and presented to the SARB Enterprise Architecture Governance forums for approval.

Take accountability for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance).

Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating product identification and selection processes including proofs of concept (POC), requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

BIZBOK

ICT

Learn more/Apply for this position