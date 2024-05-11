Data Analyst

Our client in the security industry is looking for a professional data analyst that can collect and analysis data for various aspects of the company’s operational and sales area’s.

Key performance

Collect, Interprete data, analyzing results using statistical techniques.

Developing and implementing data analyses, data collection and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality for weekly, monthly and annual reports with graph presentations.

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Qualifications

Min of 5 years experience

Proven working experience as a Data Analyst

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings (Listener, excel and powerpoint)

BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics.

Preferable from the security industry but not essential

Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

excel

powerpoint

Data Analysis

Data extraction

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position