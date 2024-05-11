Our client in the security industry is looking for a professional data analyst that can collect and analysis data for various aspects of the company’s operational and sales area’s.
Key performance
- Collect, Interprete data, analyzing results using statistical techniques.
- Developing and implementing data analyses, data collection and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality for weekly, monthly and annual reports with graph presentations.
- Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
- Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
Qualifications
- Min of 5 years experience
- Proven working experience as a Data Analyst
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings (Listener, excel and powerpoint)
- BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics.
- Preferable from the security industry but not essential
Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- excel
- powerpoint
- Data Analysis
- Data extraction
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma