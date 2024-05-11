Data Analyst – Gauteng Fairland

May 11, 2024

Our client in the security industry is looking for a professional data analyst that can collect and analysis data for various aspects of the company’s operational and sales area’s.

Key performance

  • Collect, Interprete data, analyzing results using statistical techniques.
  • Developing and implementing data analyses, data collection and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality for weekly, monthly and annual reports with graph presentations.
  • Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
  • Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Qualifications

  • Min of 5 years experience
  • Proven working experience as a Data Analyst
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
  • Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings (Listener, excel and powerpoint)
  • BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics.
  • Preferable from the security industry but not essential

Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • excel
  • powerpoint
  • Data Analysis
  • Data extraction

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position