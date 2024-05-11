.NET Developer

Location : Johannesburg/ Cape Town [open for both locations]

Duration : 6 Months renewal [ Negotiable]

No of Roles [5] : 1 Senior / Lead Role [7 to 10 + Years] & 4 mid level [ 5 to 6 + Years]

Technical Competencies

Experience in developing mobile apps using .NET XAMARIN and C#

Must have developed at least 1 mobile apps using .Net MAUI platform

Experience developing Cross Platform applications (Android/iOS/Windows) in- Xamarin and MAUI.

Strong knowledge of C#, XAML along with MAUI.

Strong Knowledge of Core concepts of Android & iOS.- Good exposure to UI development

Knowledge of RESTful Web Services, Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Knowledge of Agile methodology using Atlassian Suite (Jira, Bitbucket), Git, GitLab

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Desired Skills:

C#

XAML along with MAUI.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

