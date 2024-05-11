.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 11, 2024

Location : Johannesburg/ Cape Town [open for both locations]
Duration : 6 Months renewal [ Negotiable]
No of Roles [5] : 1 Senior / Lead Role [7 to 10 + Years] & 4 mid level [ 5 to 6 + Years]

Technical Competencies

  • Experience in developing mobile apps using .NET XAMARIN and C#
  • Must have developed at least 1 mobile apps using .Net MAUI platform
  • Experience developing Cross Platform applications (Android/iOS/Windows) in- Xamarin and MAUI.
  • Strong knowledge of C#, XAML along with MAUI.
  • Strong Knowledge of Core concepts of Android & iOS.- Good exposure to UI development
  • Knowledge of RESTful Web Services, Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
  • Knowledge of Agile methodology using Atlassian Suite (Jira, Bitbucket), Git, GitLab
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • XAML along with MAUI.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

