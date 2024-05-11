.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Location : Johannesburg/ Cape Town [open for both locations]
Duration : 6 Months renewal [ Negotiable]
No of Roles [5] : 1 Senior / Lead Role [7 to 10 + Years] & 4 mid level [ 5 to 6 + Years]
Technical Competencies
- Experience in developing mobile apps using .NET XAMARIN and C#
- Must have developed at least 1 mobile apps using .Net MAUI platform
- Experience developing Cross Platform applications (Android/iOS/Windows) in- Xamarin and MAUI.
- Strong knowledge of C#, XAML along with MAUI.
- Strong Knowledge of Core concepts of Android & iOS.- Good exposure to UI development
- Knowledge of RESTful Web Services, Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Knowledge of Agile methodology using Atlassian Suite (Jira, Bitbucket), Git, GitLab
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- XAML along with MAUI.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree