XR Gamer Developer at Accenture

Responsibilities (include bit not limited to):

Work with designers and artists to create games and XR experiences

Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR specific functionalities

Work with the team to create and maintain a codebase

Test and debug code to ensure proper operation across platforms

Adapt to new technologies and workflows

Develop prototypes to help iterate over various solutions

Qualifications

Qualification/Experience/Skill:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 5 years experience as an XR Gamer Developer

Understand various programming languages and paradigms

Experience using Unity and WebGL

Experience using JavaScript, Lua, and C

Knowledge of 3D graphics, shaders, and rendering

Knowledge of audio programming and spatial audio

Experience using Git

Experience using VR and AR

Personal Attributes:

Able to work independently and collaborate

Able to work in a fast paced environment

Solution and deadline driven

Proactive

Resilient

Meticulous with attention to detail

Comfortable to work on site (at the office

